Justin Herbert's online learning? Pep Hamilton's QB crash course

New Chargers quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton has yet to meet Justin Herbert in person, but the veteran assistant believes he has a pretty good feel for Los Angeles' top draft pick.

"I know that he's really smart, physically off the charts, and football is very important to him," Hamilton said following the team's virtual rookie minicamp over the weekend. "He wants more. He wants to know the why in everything you ask him to do. He wants to really understand and digest the conceptual reasoning behind different plays and what the defense is doing."

Hamilton, who has worked with quarterbacks as a position coach or coordinator on the pro or college level for all but four years of his 24-year career, has one of the most important jobs on the Bolts' staff: developing Herbert, who was drafted sixth overall with the expectation that he will replace the departed Philip Rivers as the face of the franchise and the leader of the offense.

Hamilton has experience with such situations. In 2013, he left Stanford to become offensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts, who wanted him to oversee the development of Andrew Luck, the first pick of the 2012 NFL Draft. Hamilton had coached Luck in college and knew him athletically as well as anyone. In Year 2 of their three seasons together in the NFL, Luck threw for 4,761 yards and 40 touchdowns, numbers that rank as personal highs for his seven-year career.

"One of the things I learned from that experience was, sometimes you have to protect young quarterbacks from themselves," Hamilton said.

In the case of Luck, that meant reinforcing the importance of not taking hits. At 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, the bearded baritone liked to take on defensive backs in the open field -- which was OK in isolation, but became problematic when compounded over time. Hamilton figures to reinforce that lesson with the 6-6, 236-pound Herbert at some point.

For now, though, Hamilton wants to protect the Chargers rookie by educating him on the fundamentals of reading NFL defenses, which are more sophisticated and talented than what Herbert saw in college. One of the coach's favorite sayings is, "When you see a little, you see a lot. And when you see a lot, you don't see anything."

Translation: A quarterback should not be distracted by all 11 defenders before the snap of the ball; he should be locked in on one or two defenders who, based on their ultimate alignment, will tell him what the pass coverage is and where the holes in the defense will be. Additionally, there are other things that need to be mastered at the same time, little details that can be critical to success, like not looking down at the snap of the ball.