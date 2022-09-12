Chargers QB Chase Daniel to join NFL Network's 'NFL GameDay Final' on Mondays during 2022 season

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Chase Daniel will join NFL Network in-studio throughout the 2022 NFL season beginning tonight. Daniel will appear in-studio on NFL Network's NFL GameDay Final on Mondays following Monday Night Football, joining Omar Ruiz, DeAngelo Hall and Adam Rank.

Daniel is currently in his second season with the Chargers and is listed as Justin Herbert's primary backup on a club with championship aspirations.

After a four-year career at Missouri in which he earned the 2007 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year award and threw for 12,515 yards and 101 touchdowns, Daniel entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2009.

A member of the Super-Bowl winning New Orleans Saints team that same year, Daniel has since served as a reliable backup and integral locker-room presence for six different clubs throughout his 14 seasons in the league.