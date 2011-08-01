Chargers place TE Gates on PUP with plantar fasciitis

SAN DIEGO -- The Chargers have placed tight end Antonio Gates on the physically unable to perform list, which allows him to do rehab work and take part in team meetings but not practice.
Gates has plantar fasciitis in his right foot. He has done sprints and agility work on a side field since training camp opened Thursday.
Gates missed six games last year because of the plantar fasciitis, inflammation in the heel and the bottom of the foot. His injury included a tear in the foot.
Gates can be moved to the active roster at any time.
The Chargers also placed outside linebacker Larry English, who is coming off foot surgery, on the list. English, a first-round draft pick in 2009, started two games last season.
