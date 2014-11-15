Chargers place Jason Verrett on injured reserve

Around the NFL

The San Diego Chargers have given up on the idea of getting Jason Verrett back this season.

The team announced Saturday that Verrett has been placed on injured reserve. The first-round pick had been attempting to rehab his left shoulder, which has a labrum tear in three places in addition to a rotator cuff tear.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported later in the day that Verrett will have shoulder surgery this week, per a source who has spoken to the cornerback. The source also informed Rapoport that the cover man is expected to make a full recovery before next offseason.

The Chargers also announced that outside linebacker Melvin Ingram and safety Adrian Phillips have been added to the active roster. Linebacker Cordarro Law was released. Ingram, a 2012 first-round pick who got off to a fast start this season, was placed on short-term IR on Sept. 20 with a hip injury.

The moves end an extremely promising debut season for Verrett, who formed a solid cornerback pairing with veteran Brandon Flowers. Shareece Wright and Chris Davis -- an undrafted rookie -- will likely see time in Verrett's place.

The schedule works in San Diego's favor during what could prove to be a tricky transition process in the secondary. The Chargers get the Raiders and Rams (3-15 combined record) over the next two weeks before the schedule tightens up considerably.

