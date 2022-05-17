Around the NFL

Chargers OT Rashawn Slater focused on building on stellar first season: 'There's always that little room for improvement'

Published: May 17, 2022 at 11:02 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Rashawn Slater had quite a rookie season.

The Chargers tackle earned a Pro Bowl bid and finished as the eighth-best tackle in the entire NFL, per Pro Football Focus. But if you asked him, he'd tear his film to shreds.

"I watched the tape. There were all sorts of things," Slater said Monday. "I look at the tape and a lot of it kind of makes me cringe. There's detail and technique, and sometimes I'll be this close, but there's always that little room for improvement that can make a big difference. For me, I just try to focus on what I can do to get better; a little thing every single play."

Add another title to Slater's already impressive resume: champion of constructive criticism. Slater outperformed the other top tackle in his class, Lions lineman Penei Sewell, and put together a strong season from start to finish. At a position at which most rookies often look overwhelmed, Slater was a natural, filling an important need and providing the Chargers with a trusty left tackle to protect franchise quarterback Justin Herbert.

And yet, Slater isn't content. He didn't even get to enjoy his first trip to the Pro Bowl.

"I actually ended up getting food poisoning while I was there," Slater said. "We're in Vegas, so no one believed me [laughter], but I was kind of just staying in my room for a little bit of it. But it was a lot of fun, still."

The Northwestern product is extremely focused on improving entering his second season, one which he enters armed with additional tips gained from his trip to the Pro Bowl. Slater said he spoke with fellow all-star selections Wyatt Teller, Joel Bitonio and teammate Corey Linsley, picking their brains "because there's some stuff that I've always seen on film that I've wondered about, so whenever there was an opportunity, I'd ask a question or something."

Slater feels as if he's better equipped to handle the upcoming season than the last, a campaign he began after spending a year sitting out of football due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He valued the reps he saw against elite teammates like Joey Bosa and appreciates the process in which "it all kind of blended together for me."

"It was a journey, every single week being able to challenge myself," Slater explained. "Being a part of the offense that we were, it was so exciting every single week because I knew that if I did my job, everyone behind me was going to make explosive plays and stuff like that. I was really just focused on me. It was a lot of fun, though."

He has an even better teammate to battle with in practice this season: All-Pro edge rusher Khalil Mack, who joined the Chargers via offseason trade with the Chicago Bears.

"I think it was the day after that trade happened, I was on my honeymoon and Coach Staley had texted me, 'Get your mind right,' or something like that [laughter]," Slater said when asked if he was excited to face Mack. "I'm trying to enjoy this right now, but I'll be ready."

If a year's worth of learning and a camp's worth of practice reps produces the improvement Slater expects, the rest of the league will have quite a challenge when Slater lines up at his usual left tackle. A Pro Bowl appearance might just be the beginning.

Related Content

news

Vince Wilfork to be inducted into Patriots Hall of Fame

The New England Patriots announced Tuesday that former defensive lineman Vince Wilfork was named to the Patriots Hall of Fame.

news

No. 1 pick Travon Walker enjoying adjusting to outside linebacker with Jaguars

In his first days in Jacksonville, Travon Walker is manning a slightly different position -- outside linebacker -- and he's enjoying the privilege of solely learning that role.

news

Kevin Stefanski elated to add rookie WR David Bell to Browns offense: 'We need to get this guy'

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski revealed he's had his eye on former Purdue receiver David Bell since he first sat down to study the 2022 class, and was thrilled when Cleveland spent the 99th-overall selection on him.

news

Troy Aikman believes Commanders likely 'last opportunity' for Carson Wentz to prove he's a franchise quarterback

Speaking Monday, Hall of Fame QB and new "Monday Night Football" co-host Troy Aikman believes Carson Wentz has a "defining season" ahead of him with the Washington Commanders.

news

Larry Fitzgerald doesn't believe suspension taints DeAndre Hopkins' legacy: 'He'll still be a Hall of Famer'

Longtime Cardinals great Larry Fitzgerald does not believe DeAndre Hopkins' suspension will linger as a blight on Hopkins' resume.

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, May 16

Vince Biegel, a former Dolphins starting LB, signed a one-year deal with the Ravens, while a host of other squads inked players off of rookie minicamp tryouts.

news

Joe Judge, Matt Patricia taking on new duties as Patriots remain without official offensive play-caller

The Patriots have some familiar faces on their coaching staff with new duties. Assistants Joe Judge and Matt Patricia spoke to reporters about their roles on the staff, but remained coy on what their jobs were.

news

Dolphins signing three-time Pro Bowler Melvin Ingram to one-year, $5M deal

The Miami Dolphins agreed to terms with pass rusher Melvin Ingram on a one-year, $5 million contract. The addition of Ingram continues Miami's offseason effort to bolster its depth on both sides of the ball.

news

NFL officials to meet with Browns QB Deshaun Watson in Texas this week

NFL officials are scheduled to meet with Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson in Texas this week. Watson faces 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault and misconduct and is currently under NFL investigation and subject to a league-issued ban.

news

Packers agree to terms with CB Jaire Alexander on four-year, $84M extension

The Green Bay Packers are finalizing a four-year, $84 million extension with Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander. The deal keeps Alexander in Green Bay through 2026.

news

Saints' Dennis Allen believes Drew Brees tweet was 'made in jest,' doesn't anticipate QB returning to NFL

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees tweeted over the weekend that he "may play football again," but Saints head coach Dennis Allen isn't planning for Brees to return to the NFL.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW