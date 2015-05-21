Chargers optimistic about Philip Rivers extension

Give the San Diego Chargers credit for standing their ground when Philip Riversquestioned his future with the organization.
After making it clear leading up to the 2015 NFL Draft that Rivers would not be traded, the Chargers are renewing efforts to keep their franchise quarterback in blue and gold.
The Bolts are now optimistic about signing Rivers to a long-term extension, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports, via sources with knowledge of the team's thinking.
The sides have made "a little progress," Rapoport added on Thursday's edition of NFL Total Access, and the Chargers' hope is that a new deal will allow Rivers to retire with the organization.
Per Rapoport, it is not known if Rivers shares that optimism.
Now that the draft has come and gone, Rivers' options are limited. There won't be a trade in 2015. If it comes to it, the Chargers can apply the franchise tag in each of the next two seasons.
At this point, the most likely scenario is that Rivers will play his entire NFL career in a Chargers uniform.
