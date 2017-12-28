Around the NFL

Chargers' Melvin Gordon: 'I'll be ready on Sunday'

Published: Dec 27, 2017 at 11:37 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn declared Melvin Gordon 'day-to-day' with an ankle injury. The running back was more positive than that, stating that he'll play Sunday versus the Oakland Raiders.

"I'm good. I'll be ready on Sunday." Gordon said, via Eric D. Williams of ESPN.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday the swelling in Gordon's left ankle was minimal, leading to the optimism the team's top back could play in the pivotal season finale. He was limited in practice Thursday.

"Melvin's a tough player, a tough guy," quarterback Philip Rivers said. "You know he's going to do everything he can. This isn't a Week 3 game. I know they all are important, but one where you think, 'Gosh, is this something that could linger?'

"This is the game. Either you have a chance to extend the season or not, so you know he's going to do all he can."

The Chargers have a chance to sneak into the playoffs with a win, and some help elsewhere on the final Sunday of the 2017 season. Having Gordon, who earned his first career 1,000-yard rushing season, on the field will go a long way in L.A. doing its part.

