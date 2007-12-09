Chargers lose Rivers, Merriman and Neal in win over Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The San Diego Charges lost quarterback Philip Rivers, linebacker Shawne Merriman and fullback Lorenzo Neal to injuries during Sunday's 23-17 overtime win over the Tennessee Titans. Only Rivers was able to return to the game.
Rivers left the game during the second quarter with a left knee sprain, then returned to start the second half.
The quarterback limped off the field after taking a blow from defensive end Antwan Odom in the second quarter. Rivers handed the ball to LaDainian Tomlinson, rolled out and was clipped to the ground. He tried to walk off the field, nearly falling on his way to the sideline.
Rivers headed to the locker room, and was replaced by Billy Volek, who threw an interception in his first attempt. Rivers returned for San Diego's opening series of the third quarter.
Merriman left the game during the second quarter with a left knee injury. Merriman already had two sacks in the game, tying his season high from last week. He returned to the sideline in the second half dressed in street clothes.
San Diego added to its slew of injuries when fullback Lorenzo Neal was carted off the field for X-rays on his right leg in the fourth quarter.
Titans offensive lineman Jacob Bell also left with a "burner." He was wearing street clothes on the sideline in the second half, and did not return.
