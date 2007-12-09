Chargers lose Rivers, Merriman and Neal in win over Titans

Published: Dec 09, 2007 at 08:35 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The San Diego Charges lost quarterback Philip Rivers, linebacker Shawne Merriman and fullback Lorenzo Neal to injuries during Sunday's 23-17 overtime win over the Tennessee Titans. Only Rivers was able to return to the game.

Rivers left the game during the second quarter with a left knee sprain, then returned to start the second half.

The quarterback limped off the field after taking a blow from defensive end Antwan Odom in the second quarter. Rivers handed the ball to LaDainian Tomlinson, rolled out and was clipped to the ground. He tried to walk off the field, nearly falling on his way to the sideline.

Rivers headed to the locker room, and was replaced by Billy Volek, who threw an interception in his first attempt. Rivers returned for San Diego's opening series of the third quarter.

Merriman left the game during the second quarter with a left knee injury. Merriman already had two sacks in the game, tying his season high from last week. He returned to the sideline in the second half dressed in street clothes.

San Diego added to its slew of injuries when fullback Lorenzo Neal was carted off the field for X-rays on his right leg in the fourth quarter.

Titans offensive lineman Jacob Bell also left with a "burner." He was wearing street clothes on the sideline in the second half, and did not return.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph, Raiders S Roderic Teamer ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct

Cowboys rookie cornerback Kelvin Joseph and Raiders safety Roderic Teamer were both ejected for unsportsmanlike conduct following a scuffle on a special teams play. 
news

Raiders TE Darren Waller (knee) exits early in win over Cowboys

Darren Waller has been ruled out for the remainder of the game with a knee injury. The Raiders tight end made his exit midway through the second quarter.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 12: What we learned from Thanksgiving tripleheader 

Here's what we learned from the annual Thanksgiving tripleheader. 
news

Lions RB D'Andre Swift (shoulder) exits early in loss to Bears

The Lions lost their top offensive player Thursday. RB D'Andre Swift suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter and was subsequently ruled out against the Bears.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW