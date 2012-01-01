Chargers LB Antwan Barnes ejected at Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - San Diego Chargers linebacker Antwan Barnes has been ejected against the Oakland Raiders following an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
Officials whistled Barnes for the penalty following a 27-yard run by Louis Murphy in the first quarter Sunday. The 8-yard penalty gave Oakland the ball at San Diego's 7-yard line, leading to a Raiders touchdown.
He took off his helmet and was yelling back at officials on the field following his ejection. It was not immediately clear exactly why Barnes was ejected.