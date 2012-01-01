Chargers LB Antwan Barnes ejected at Oakland

Published: Jan 01, 2012 at 09:53 AM

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - San Diego Chargers linebacker Antwan Barnes has been ejected against the Oakland Raiders following an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Officials whistled Barnes for the penalty following a 27-yard run by Louis Murphy in the first quarter Sunday. The 8-yard penalty gave Oakland the ball at San Diego's 7-yard line, leading to a Raiders touchdown.

Barnes was leading the Chargers with 11 sacks this season.

He took off his helmet and was yelling back at officials on the field following his ejection. It was not immediately clear exactly why Barnes was ejected.

Shaun Phillips is expected to see more time at outside linebacker in his place.

