Chargers in wait-and-see mode with tagged WR Jackson

The San Diego Chargersused their franchise tag on wide receiver Vincent Jackson this week, but they harbor no current plans to negotiate a long-term contract with the six-year veteran, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune on Friday.
Chargers general manager A.J. Smith told the newspaper that he wants to evaluate Jackson's performance over a full season, on and off the field. Jackson has been hit with two DUIs and was cited for driving with a suspended license and expired tags on the morning of the Chargers' playoff loss to the New York Jets in January 2010.
"Vincent's a good player, and he's always been a good player, which I've said repeatedly," Smith told the newspaper. "I'm comfortable with not giving him a long-term deal right now, and we are not negotiating a long-term deal. We'll see how the year goes, but not at the present time."
The 6-foot-5 receiver, who had consecutive 1,000-yard seasons in 2008 and 2009, will receive a one-year tender at the average of the top five salaries among receivers last year, expected to be between $10 million and $11 million -- if the franchise tag model exists in a new collective bargaining agreement.
Jackson refused to sign a one-year, $3.268 million tender as a restricted free agent before last season. He sat out the first seven games, then reported in time to serve a three-game suspension on the roster-exempt list -- he was placed there in a hardball move by Smith. Jackson was on the active roster for the final six games to accrue a season toward unrestricted free agency.
Jackson's original five-year contract expired after the 2009 season, but because 2010 was an uncapped year he would have needed six seasons to become an unrestricted free agent.
When Jackson hadn't signed the tender by June 15, the Chargers slashed their offer to 110 percent of his 2009 salary, or $583,000. Due to the games he missed, he made less than $300,000 in 2010.
