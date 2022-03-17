Around the NFL

Chargers coach Staley: Cost for acquiring Khalil Mack was 'very minimum for a player of his caliber'

Published: Mar 17, 2022 at 07:54 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Los Angeles Chargers traded a second-round pick and a sixth-rounder to Chicago for six-time Pro Bowler Khalil Mack﻿. Coach Brandon Staley believes the price was low for the type of player headed to L.A.

"The cost was very minimum for a player of his caliber. I think it was excellent," Staley said, via the Associated Press. "We know everything about this guy. and what he's bringing to your team. And, you know, vice versa."

Staley knows Mack well from their year together in Chicago in 2018 after Mack was traded from the Raiders to Bears. Staley worked as an outside linebackers coach under then-defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

"It was weird to hear (of being traded again), but having a relationship with coach Staley, it went from bittersweet to excited, knowing who I'm dealing with and how much he truly loves football," Mack said. "That was the person that I spent the most time with when I first got to Chicago. We would be in the room together going over the playbook. I feel like I had a week to prepare for the Packers -- not even a week, maybe like five, six days. It was a quick turnaround, and he was a big part of me consuming a big part of that playbook, which was complicated in the fact of understanding what (former Bears defensive coordinator) Vic Fangio likes to do."

The familiarity helps Mack's prospects of returning to form after an injury-plagued ending to his time in Chicago. The 31-year-old played in just seven games in 2021 due to a foot injury, snapping his streak of six straight Pro Bowl appearances.

The price the Chargers paid for Mack is indicative of an aging player with a large salary. However, it could prove a steal for L.A. if the edge rusher is healthy.

"He brings the playmaking ability and style of play that we believe in," Staley said of Mack. "I don't think we had enough of that last year, not even close. He's a dominant, complete defender."

Pairing Mack with Joey Bosa has the potential to give the Chargers a devastating pairing off the edge to combat the high-powered offenses in the AFC West.

"I've been watching Joey from afar since his rookie year," Mack said. "And that guy has been flying off the ball. It's really special to see him. I could keep going on and on about this guy, it's understanding what we're going to do. It's a big picture. I just can't wait."

