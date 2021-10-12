Chargers' Brandon Staley: 'People show up for stars in pro sports, and I think our team has a lot of them'

The Chargers don't just have stars on offense. Joey Bosa and Derwin James lead a defense that can make plays all over the field.

"The last thing that people are going to show up for is playing a complete team," Staley said. "We want to have a team that's capable of beating people a lot of different ways. That's what you got to have, ultimately, because as much as you want to talk about Showtime, like you need Showtime and then you need people that can stop people. That's what we're trying to do, is be able to win the game a bunch of different ways because that's what great teams do."

Staley knows that to truly catch attention in L.A. they must contend for titles. To do that, he must keep stacking wins any way possible.

"Great teams can beat you a lot of different ways," he said. "That's what we're trying to accomplish here. Yesterday, that was a track meet. Can you win a track meet? Yeah, we can win a track meet. We can also win a low-scoring game. We can hold really good offenses down. Then, can we make enough plays in the kicking game? We're still at the beginning, but what I would tell you is that Chargers fans, through five games, have seen us play five real football teams. They have a pretty accurate look about where we're at so far, because we've played five really good teams. Hopefully, they're going to be showing up even more because, to your point, we have some people that you want to root for."