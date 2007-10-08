Chargers have some fun at Rivers' expense following win at Denver

"I got so many phone calls about that run, more than I ever got about any of my runs," LaDainian Tomlinson said while trying to suppress a laugh a day after the Chargers routed the Denver Broncos 41-3. "Obviously it was for how slow he was going. Funny thing about that is, Philip, he was really trying. You know, you can see him, he was really trying to get there and he just looked horrible."