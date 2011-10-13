Chargers go entire game without a penalty vs. Denver

Coaches are always preaching the importance of avoiding penalties, so Chargers coach Norv Turner had to be happy with Sunday's 29-24 victory in Denver.
The San Diego Union-Tribune points out that for the first time since 1975, San Diego was not penalized once in an entire game.
The Chargers were called for defensive offside but that was declined, and an unnecessary roughness flag didn't count because it was offsetting.
The rare accomplishment has happened just 40 times since the start of the 1976 season, a span of 8,173 regular season games.
"It starts with the players," Turner said. "But I give a lot of credit to our coaching staff for getting that done."