Chargers GM Tom Telesco plans to be patient in head coaching search

Los Angeles Chargers general manager Tom Telesco holds the key to the top head coach opening in the NFL this season. He won't rush the process or give a timetable for when the club expects to fill the role.

"If it's something that we have to wait for. We'll wait. We'll wait and we'll make it work," Telesco said on Wednesday, via the Associated Press.

The presence of potential Offensive Rookie of the Year QB ﻿Justin Herbert﻿ alone makes L.A. a desirable coaching destination. The rookie phenom should make the next coach's life immensely easier. Outside of Herbert, the roster is already loaded with talent, including receiver Keenan Allen, running back ﻿Austin Ekeler﻿, defensive end ﻿Joey Bosa﻿, corners ﻿Casey Hayward﻿ and Chris Harris, and safety ﻿Derwin James﻿, and so on. Combine all that with the other benefits of working from Southern California (weather, off-field financial opportunities, etc.), and you have a primo destination.

Telesco noted that while there is still work to be done, he believes his roster is ready to win now.

"We have an opportunity to ascend and ascend quickly," Telesco said. "We've got work to do. Obviously, it's nowhere near a perfect roster, but I think we got a bright future here."

The next coach should believe so too.

The Chargers fired Anthony Lynn this week after a 33-31 record in four years. In the past two seasons, however, L.A. has finished 12-20, including a 7-9 mark in 2020. The disappointing seasons with the talent in-house is what doomed Lynn, who is highly respected both within and outside of the organization.

"I really feel like he made me a better GM. So, but, you know, just quite simply, we just didn't win enough games the last two years," Telesco said. "Is that all on the head coach? Obviously not. It's a partnership between myself and the head coach and I need to do a better job getting this team over the hump."