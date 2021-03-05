Around the NFL

Chargers GM Tom Telesco on fifth-year WR Mike Williams: 'All options open' 

Published: Mar 05, 2021 at 08:35 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams is an interesting test case for players set to play on the fifth-year option this season.

The former first-round pick is due $15.68 million on the final year of his contract. The figure places Williams with the ninth highest cap number among wide receivers in 2021, directly behind teammate ﻿Keenan Allen﻿.

The situation leaves general manager Tom Telesco with a few choices: Ride out the contract given the Chargers aren't as cap-strapped as some teams and deal with it next year; sign Williams to an extension to lower his cap figure this season; trade him; or cut the WR outright and move on.

"Again, you keep all options open," Telesco said Thursday, via the team's official transcript. "Mike has done one heck of a job for us. I think he is a really, really high-level football player. The opportunities that he gets, he makes big plays for us. It's not necessarily his fault that he has [WR] Keenan Allen on one side, ﻿Hunter Henry﻿ at tight end and ﻿Austin Ekeler﻿ at running back, and there's only one football to go around. Mike is a very talented, high-level football player in this league."

Williams earned 48 catches for 756 yards with five TDs in 15 games played while battling through some injuries in 2020. The former No. 7 overall pick took some time to build chemistry with quarterback ﻿Justin Herbert﻿ but played a key role as a boundary receiver with field-stretching speed.

The Chargers are projected to have the ninth-most cap space this offseason and could absorb the final year of Williams deal. But Telesco could decide that two receivers with $15-plus million cap hits in a year the pool is sinking isn't tenable with needs on the offensive line and Henry headed toward free agency. An extension makes sense if Williams is in the Chargers' plans beyond 2021, or a trade could be enticing if a club with more cap space comes calling.

In a normal season, the Chargers would probably absorb the hit on a talented but not dominant first-rounder like Williams and ride it out a year. This year will not be normal.

The higher cap hits on fifth-year options could lead to some decisions on players who otherwise wouldn't be considered moveable.

Related Content

news

Tom Brady NFL rookie card sells for record $1.32M

An autographed Tom Brady rookie card sold for $1.32 million, according to PWCC Marketplace, making it a record-breaking sale that reset the all-time high mark for a single football card.
news

Jason Kelce, Eagles agree to new 2021 deal worth up to $12M

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Eagles and center ﻿Jason Kelce﻿ have agreed on a new deal for 2021, which pays Kelce $9 million fully guaranteed at signing and potentially up to $12M, per a source informed of the situation.
news

Maia Chaka becomes first Black woman named to NFL's officiating staff

Maia Chaka is the latest trailblazing woman in the NFL. Chaka became the first Black woman in league history to be named to the NFL's officiating staff.
news

Washington Football Team officially releases QB Alex Smith

﻿Alex Smith﻿'s career in Washington is officially over. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Washington Football Team has informed the quarterback that he's been released.
news

Kliff Kingsbury confident Chase Edmonds can be Cardinals' 'bell cow' running back

With Kenyan Drake heading into free agency in a dozen days, the Arizona Cardinals could turn the workhorse duties over to Chase Edmonds and buffer the third-year back with younger options. 
news

Eagles restructure CB Darius Slay's contract, create $9.14M in cap room

The Eagles sit well over the projected salary cap ahead the NFL's new league year on March 17. In an effort to get under the cap, Philly restructured CB ﻿Darius Slay﻿'s contract to create $9.14 million in cap room on Friday. 
news

Kliff Kingsbury on Kyler Murray's development: 'I want to make sure we continue his progression'

Kliff Kingsbury knows the key to the Cardinals leapfrogging their division rivals in 2021 will be quarterback ﻿Kyler Murray﻿'s sustained improvement. 
news

Chiefs FB Anthony Sherman, former Pro Bowler and Super Bowl champion, announces retirement

A one-time Pro Bowler and a one-time Super Bowl champion, Kansas City Chiefs fullback ﻿Anthony Sherman﻿ announced his retirement Thursday after 10 seasons. 
news

Chargers GM Tom Telesco on tagging TE Hunter Henry: All 'options open right now'

Clarity on Hunter Henry's future with the Chargers remains impossible to come by as Los Angeles general manager Tom Telesco said Thursday "we're just keeping all of the options open right now." 
news

Broncos 'like the trek' Drew Lock is undertaking as he aims to prove he's Denver's guy in 2021

﻿Drew Lock﻿ is going to get another season to prove he's the future at quarterback for the Broncos, it seems. New Denver GM George Paton stated Thursday, "I like the trek that Drew is on."
news

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey on 'big brother' Aaron Donald: 'I can't let A.D. down'

Jalen Ramsey told NFL Network's Steve Wyche and Jim Trotter on the latest "Huddle and Flow" podcast that Aaron Donald is the unquestioned leader of the Rams defense and "he's the best player in NFL."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW