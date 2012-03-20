Chargers GM Smith won't pursue L.T., Osgood in free agency

Published: Mar 20, 2012 at 12:04 AM

For San Diego Chargers fans hoping to bust out their No. 21 LaDainian Tomlinson jersey's next season, keep them in the closet. A reunion isn't imminent.

General manager A.J. Smith on Monday shot down speculation that Tomlinson and Kassim Osgood, both perennial Pro Bowl selections with the Chargers, would be pursued in free agency, telling U-T San Diego the team has no interest in either player.

Tomlinson spent the first nine years of his career in San Diego, where he rushed for 12,490 yards and scored 153 total touchdowns and was named the NFL's MVP in 2006. He's now a free agent after two low-profile years with the New York Jets.

With Mike Tolbert leaving for the Carolina Panthers, the Chargers are in need of a backup running back to starter Ryan Mathews. But it won't be Tomlinson.

"No. We have moved on years ago," Smith said. "We wish him the very best in his search for the team he feels is the best fit for him. We are looking at four backs right now but we may slow down that search a little bit. I know (Jets coach) Rex Ryan has said some great things about L.T. the last couple years. I would think he would bring him back."

Smith is of the same opinion when it comes to Osgood, a free agent after two years with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Osgood, who left San Diego because of his desire to play more wide receiver, was a three-time Pro Bowl special teams player with the Chargers.

"No. We have moved on and we feel very comfortable with the special teams guys we have now," Smith said. "As always, we have our eyes on some other guys that we may consider that can help us win. Kassim wants to be a receiver, and that just is not going to happen with us."

