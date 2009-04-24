Chargers DT Williams pleads guilty to traffic violations as part of plea deal

Published: Apr 24, 2009 at 07:23 AM

Jamal Williams, DT
San Diego Chargers

2008 Statistics
G/GS: 16/15

Tackles: 56

Sacks: 1.5

SAN DIEGO -- Chargers defensive tackle Jamal Williams pleaded guilty to two traffic violations on Thursday as part of a plea deal stemming from his arrest on Feb. 1.

Williams had been arrested on suspicion of DUI, but the San Diego City Attorney's office decided to charge him with misdemeanor reckless driving after his blood-alcohol level showed 0.07 percent, under the state limit of 0.08.

In the plea deal, Williams pleaded guilty to a lane-change violation and speeding. He will pay a fine and take an eight-hour traffic safety class.

