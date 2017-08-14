Around the NFL

Chargers' Denzel Perryman (ankle) to miss 8-10 weeks

Published: Aug 14, 2017 at 12:40 PM
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

The Los Angeles Chargers will open the season without one of their best defensive starters.

Middle linebacker Denzel Perryman is expected to be out until midseason after sustaining a torn ankle ligament in the preseason opener, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the situation.

Perryman underwent surgery Tuesday and is set to miss 8-10 weeks, Rapoport reported.

A strong candidate for injured reserve/designated for return, the third-year linebacker was sporting crutches and a walking boot after getting carted off the field Sunday night.

A sure tackler and hard hitter, Perryman was slated to call the signals for Gus Bradley's defense this season. He led the team last year with 80 tackles despite missing four games.

Fortunately, the Bolts have a reliable insurance policy in Korey Toomer. Signed off the Raiders' practice squad late last September, Toomer exceeded expectations as a fill-in starter when Perryman and Jatavis Brown missed time. He ended up recording 69 tackles (nine for loss), three forced fumbles and a sack in 13 games.

Similar to wide receiver Mike Williams' back injury, the Chargers have the quality depth at the position to withstand an early-season absence.

