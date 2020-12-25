Around the NFL

Chargers DE Joey Bosa (shin/concussion) out vs. Broncos

Published: Dec 25, 2020 at 04:34 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

﻿Joey Bosa﻿'s limped through much of the 2020 season and now is dealing with a concussion.

Hence, Bosa (shin/concussion) is out for Sunday's Los Angeles Chargers game against the Denver Broncos, the team announced.

Bosa missed two games earlier this season due to injury, but has still produced at a Pro Bowl level and has earned a third Pro Bowl accolade with 7.5 sacks, 39 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 27 quarterback hits.

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Tuesday he did not think the team would shut down Bosa for the remainder of the season, but after today's out designation, that question's once more at the forefront with just one week left after Sunday.

Related Content

news

Saints wrap up fourth NFC South title in a row

On the strength of the Saints' 52-33 Christmas Day win over the Minnesota Vikings on Friday, New Orleans clinched its fourth consecutive division title.

news

What we learned from Saints' win over Vikings on Friday

Alvin Kamara scored six touchdowns to lead the Saints past the Vikings, looking phenomenal throughout as New Orleans clinched its fourth-straight NFC South title.
news

Saints QB Drew Brees becomes first NFL player to pass for 80,000 yards

On Christmas Friday, New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees became the first player in NFL history to pass for 80,000 yards. 
news

Injury report for Week 16 slate of NFL action

Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season is upon us. Below is the official injury report and game day designations for all 14 games this weekend, which includes three games on Saturday.
news

Friday inactives: Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints

The official inactives for Friday's Minnesota Vikings at New Orleans Saints game.
news

Washington QB Alex Smith (calf) '50/50' to play Sunday vs. Panthers

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith was a full participant on Friday, will be listed as questionable for a pivotal Sunday game against the Carolina Panthers and it's "50/50 at this point whether he'll play," NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Friday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 16

Chicago Bears linebacker Khalil Mack and wideout Allen Robinson are both listed as questionable for Sunday vs. the Jaguars. 
news

Falcons WR Julio Jones (hamstring) ruled out vs. Chiefs

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones has been ruled out for Sunday's game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs, the team announced Friday. 
news

Logan Ryan, Giants agree to three-year, $31 million contract

The New York Giants and safety Logan Ryan have agreed to a three-year, $31 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports, per a source. 
news

NFL players, clubs celebrate Christmas Day on social media

Teams and players from around the NFL were in the holiday spirit on Friday. Check out our roundup of some of the best social media posts celebrating Christmas.
news

Raiders' Jon Gruden coy on QB situation, but all signs indicate Derek Carr to start vs. Dolphins

Which quarterback will start for the Raiders in Week 16? That's for Jon Gruden to know and the rest of the world to find out. Based on Thursday's injury report, however, all signs are beginning to point towards Derek Carr getting the start against the Dolphins.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW