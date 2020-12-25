Chargers DE Joey Bosa (shin/concussion) out vs. Broncos

Joey Bosa's limped through much of the 2020 season and now is dealing with a concussion.
Hence, Bosa (shin/concussion) is out for Sunday's Los Angeles Chargers game against the Denver Broncos, the team announced.
Bosa missed two games earlier this season due to injury, but has still produced at a Pro Bowl level and has earned a third Pro Bowl accolade with 7.5 sacks, 39 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 27 quarterback hits.
Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said Tuesday he did not think the team would shut down Bosa for the remainder of the season, but after today's out designation, that question's once more at the forefront with just one week left after Sunday.