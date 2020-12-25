Chargers DE Joey Bosa (shin/concussion) out vs. Broncos

﻿Joey Bosa﻿'s limped through much of the 2020 season and now is dealing with a concussion.

Hence, Bosa (shin/concussion) is out for Sunday's Los Angeles Chargers game against the Denver Broncos, the team announced.

Bosa missed two games earlier this season due to injury, but has still produced at a Pro Bowl level and has earned a third Pro Bowl accolade with 7.5 sacks, 39 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 27 quarterback hits.