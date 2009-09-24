Chargers, Cardinals avert local TV blackouts; Raiders, Lions do not

The San Diego Chargers say enough tickets were sold by Thursday's deadline to lift the local television blackout for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

Last week, San Diego needed a 24-hour extension to sell enough tickets to lift the blackout for its home opener, which it lost 31-26 to the Baltimore Ravens. The Chargers haven't had a regular-season blackout since 2004.

The Arizona Cardinals also avoided a blackout by selling out Sunday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Cardinals have now sold out all 36 games they have played at University of Phoenix Stadium, which opened in August 2006.

Like the AFC West rival Chargers, the Oakland Raiders avoided a blackout of their home opener after receiving a one-day extension to sell tickets. Unlike the Chargers, however, the Raiders couldn't repeat the feat this week, meaning Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos won't be shown in the Bay Area.

The Raiders have had two games blacked out each season since taking over ticket sales from Alameda County in 2006. This will be the first AFC West game blacked out during that time.

The Lions failed to sell all their tickets for Sunday's home game against the Washington Redskins. Lions spokesman Bill Keenist said the game will be blacked out in the Detroit, Lansing, Saginaw-Flint and Toledo, Ohio, markets.

