Chargers capitalize on Chiefs' six turnovers in win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Philip Rivers threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns, and the San Diego Chargers capitalized on six turnovers by the Kansas City Chiefs in a 37-20 victory Sunday.
Matt Cassel threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns for Kansas City (1-3), but he also had three first-half interceptions. Jamaal Charles, who followed his big game last week at New Orleans with touchdowns rushing and receiving, fumbled twice.
San Diego running back Jackie Battle had two scores against his former team. Dwayne Bowe had seven catches for 108 yards and a touchdown for Kansas City.
