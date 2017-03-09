Chargers beat out Vikings to land Russell Okung

Two weeks after the Broncos declined Okung's 2017 option, the veteran left tackle signed with the Chargers on a four-year contract, the team confirmed Friday. Okung's deal is worth $53 million with $13.25 million in guarantees, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via a source informed of the deal.
Okung took advantage of a weak tackle market to revive his value after a disappointing one-year Broncos stint that featured too many penalties and QB pressures. The 2010 first-round pick has started 88 of a possible 112 games in Seattle and Denver over seven NFL seasons.
Ranked No. 46 on Around The NFL's list of the Top 100 free agents, Okung figures to take over at left tackle in Los Angeles, kicking King Dunlap to the right side as D.J. Fluker's replacement.
If the offensive line stays healthy -- a huge "if" -- the Chargers have the talent to surprise as a playoff contender in their first Los Angeles season since 1960.