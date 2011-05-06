Chargers' Applewhite taken into custody, suspected of DUI

Chargers linebacker Antwan Applewhite was arrested early Friday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Applewhite, 25, was pulled over at 2:23 a.m. in the Pacific Beach section of San Diego and placed under arrest during a DUI evaluation, KGTV-TV reported. His bail was set at $2,500, and a June 17 court date was scheduled.
A woman in Applewhite's car wasn't taken into custody.
"It's disappointing to hear about the issue involving Antwan Applewhite," the Chargers said in a statement. "We'll continue to monitor the situation and let the legal process run its course."
Applewhite, who majored in criminal justice at San Diego State, became a starter last year, his third with the Chargers. He was on their practice squad in 2007.