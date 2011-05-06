Chargers' Applewhite taken into custody, suspected of DUI

Published: May 06, 2011 at 11:30 AM

Chargers linebacker Antwan Applewhite was arrested early Friday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Applewhite, 25, was pulled over at 2:23 a.m. in the Pacific Beach section of San Diego and placed under arrest during a DUI evaluation, KGTV-TV reported. His bail was set at $2,500, and a June 17 court date was scheduled.

A woman in Applewhite's car wasn't taken into custody.

"It's disappointing to hear about the issue involving Antwan Applewhite," the Chargers said in a statement. "We'll continue to monitor the situation and let the legal process run its course."

Applewhite, who majored in criminal justice at San Diego State, became a starter last year, his third with the Chargers. He was on their practice squad in 2007.

