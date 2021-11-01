Chargers announce new headquarters, training facility in El Segundo

The Los Angeles Chargers announced on Monday that the club has reached an agreement to build a new corporate headquarters and training facility.

Currently estimated for completion by the spring of 2024, the 14-acre site will be located in El Segundo, California, seven miles from the Chargers' home turf, SoFI Stadium.

"When searching for a location to establish our hub of football and business operations, we didn't leave a single stone unturned," team owner Dean Spanos said in a statement. "This process played out for more than four years because we weren't willing to settle. Good enough wasn't going to cut it. We wanted great, and we finally found it.

"To be able to develop 14 acres of prime real estate -- with the proximity to LAX, SoFi Stadium, Silicon Beach, more Fortune 500 companies in the state than anywhere except San Francisco and, of course, neighbors like the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Kings -- it's another major step toward building a perennial contender and further rooting ourselves in the community we serve."

The new facility, which will be designed by Gensler Sports, will include a plethora of amenities, such as a roof-top hospitality club, full eSports gaming and content studios and a 3,100 square foot media center.

The project will also see the construction of three natural grass fields with an artificial turf perimeter that will be designed to accommodate bleacher seating for over 5,000 people, allowing the Chargers to host public training camp upon the facility's opening.