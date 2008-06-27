Charge dismissed against former Bengals player

Published: Jun 27, 2008 at 12:41 PM

CINCINNATI (AP) -The trial of former Cincinnati Bengals receiver Chris Henry will continue Monday, but the wide receiver will be facing one less charge.

Henry, who had been accused of punching a man in the face and breaking his car window with a beer bottle, had been charged with assault and criminal damaging.

On Friday, Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Richard Bernat dismissed the criminal damaging charge. Henry testified Friday that he swung at his accuser in self-defense.

According to a complaint filed by Gregory Meyer, 18, Henry punched Meyer in the face on March 31, causing "visible injury," and threw a beer bottle at Meyer's car, breaking the rear passenger window.

Henry, 25, pleaded not guilty at his initial appearance April 3, when a Municipal Court judge ordered Henry to wear an electronic ankle monitor and remain in his home.

That order was rescinded in May when Henry's lawyer told the judge that Henry, who was cut by the Bengals after his last arrest, had an offer to try out for an unidentified team.

Earlier this month, Henry was suspended indefinitely by the NFL.

