Championship Sunday: Key mismatches in NFC, AFC title games

How much will the Saints miss Rankins, who suffered a torn Achilles last weekend? First, let's look at the team's splits with and without the defensive tackle on the field. In 196 rushing downs with Rankins on the field, New Orleans allowed 3.4 yards per play, gave up runs of 10-plus yards at a rate of 6.6 percent and achieved a stuff rate of 23 percent. In 174 rushing downs without Rankins, those numbers changed for the worse: Yards per play jumped to 3.8, the 10-plus-yard-run rate increased to 10.3 percent and the stuff rate dropped to 21.2 percent. Moreover, my computer-vision measurements show that without Rankins on the field, opposing offenses either converted a first down or saw short-yardage situations on later downs at a rate that was 18 percent greater than they did when Rankins was on the field. These are not promising figures for the Saints when you consider Rams running back Todd Gurley averages 5.2 yards per rush between the tackles (ranking fourth amongst RBs with 100-plus rushing attempts between the tackles), according to Pro Football Focus. Meanwhile, the emergence of C.J. Anderson in Los Angeles has also meant an increased use of heavier sets, which will be less favorable for New Orleans to face sans Rankins. (Until Week 16, L.A. used 11 personnel on 96.6 percent of its offensive plays; since then, the Rams' use of 12 personnel is up from 1.2 percent to 41.3 percent, including playoffs.)