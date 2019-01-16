Injuries: Eric Berry full participant in Chiefs practice

Four days out from their first AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium in franchise history, the Kansas City Chiefs' franchise safety was back on the practice field.

Eric Berry was a full participant in practice on Wednesday after missing K.C.'s last two games with a heel injury that has bothered him throughout this season.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid told reporters that Berry will be "day-to-day" this week.

The veteran safety played in just two games this season in Weeks 15 and 16. Berry was questionable to play against the Indianapolis Colts after he was limited in one practice and skipped the final two, but was listed among the inactives on Saturday afternoon.

"I'm not disappointed," Reid said Monday of Berry's inability to play during the Chiefs' Divisional Round win over Indy. "We have had great communication through the process and most important that when he can play, he can protect himself and play at the level he wants to play at. He didn't feel like he was at that level, which he has been great with communicating. If he can go, he can go. If he can't, he can't. I'm proud of the guys that stepped in and played and played at such a high level. It gave us an opportunity to be here."

That Berry is listed as a full participant so early in the week is a good sign for his availability against the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Elsewhere on the injury report, Chiefs linebacker Dorian O'Daniel (ankle) did not practice. Among those limited were running back Spencer Ware (hamstring) and recently activated guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle).

Here are the other injuries worth monitoring from Wednesday:

1. Only one player was listed on New England's injury report: defensive lineman Deatrich Wise (ankle). He was a full participant.

2. Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay told reporters that running back Todd Gurley will be limited in practice this week. McVay said Gurley's knee, which held him out of two games late in the season, is fine, but given the time of year and the back's workload, it is best to limit him.