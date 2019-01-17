Championship Sunday game picks: Rams, Chiefs hit Super Bowl

Like Noland, these players have less control than you would think over how their remaining legacy will play out. Brady's body could break down as soon as next year, causing the kind of abrupt regression in his game seen most recently in the final campaigns of Peyton Manning and Brett Favre. Conversely, Mahomes seems destined for multiple Super Bowl appearances, but could his career take the same turn as Dan Marino's did after that early Super Bowl appearance, where his supporting cast was never viable enough to get him back to the promised land? Mahomes can make any throw with that rubber-band arm of his, but a GM he is not. He can't ensure his (successful) football fate. Nobody knows what will transpire in his or Goff's careers going forward, no matter how young and promising they are at this moment. It's that uncertainty beyond this weekend that adds intrigue -- and a sense of urgency -- to what are already fascinating matchups on Sunday. Put another way: Age doesn't matter.