Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith fined $26K for hit on Kamara

The NFL fined Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith on Friday for $26,739 for a helmet-to-helmet hit on New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara in Week 13, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. ESPN first reported the news.

Smith was not penalized on the play. The hit forced a New Orleans punt on fourth down midway through the fourth quarter of Dallas' upset victory over the Saints.

Smith is reportedly appealing the hit, per ESPN.

"It's the last gladiator sport," the third-year linebacker said of the hit to reporters on Thursday, per The Times-Picayune. "As I was going to tackle him he turned his body at the last second and I hit him. I hit him. I put my arms out to hit him and there was some contact. But, like I said, it's the game that we love and definitely no intentions to play the game the wrong way. I've been taught well."