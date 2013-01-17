Championship Sunday forecast: 49ers, Patriots to hit Super Bowl

Seeing a high-scoring second half in this one, but only after both teams feel each other out in the first 30 minutes. Call it 10-3 or 10-7 Niners in the opening stanza. Both of these clubs are proficient at making halftime adjustments, Seattle's comeback in Atlanta last week aside. Take a look at the top teams in second-half scoring differential this season:

**3. [49ers](/teams/sanfrancisco49ers/profile?team=SF): plus-77**

**7. [Falcons](/teams/atlantafalcons/profile?team=ATL): plus-58**

Although Atlanta is "only" seventh, when you laser in on the fourth quarter alone, they're fifth. If we were to nitpick the Falcons, the only problem they've had in this area is getting off to slow offensive starts in the third quarter. With the wide-open offense they've showcased this season, that could be attributable to taking that extended halftime break, i.e., losing their mojo. They've been good enough to overcome that all season, though, including last week in the divisional round.

[Mike Smith](/player/mikesmith/2526035/profile)'s club also has been a good enough team to overcome some cruddy run defense; Atlanta allowed 4.8 yards per carry during the regular season, [ranking 29th](http://www.nfl.com/stats/categorystats?tabSeq=2&season=2012&seasonType=REG&role=OPP&d-447263-n=1&d-447263-o=1&d-447263-p=1&conference=ALL&defensiveStatisticCategory=RUSHING&d-447263-s=RUSHING_AVERAGE_YARDS). The [49ers](/teams/sanfrancisco49ers/profile?team=SF) just racked up 323 yards rushing [last weekend](http://www.nfl.com/gamecenter/2013011201/2012/POST19/packers@49ers), and no, that wasn't *all* [Colin Kaepernick](/player/colinkaepernick/2495186/profile), although he put up 181 by himself. With [John Abraham](/player/johnabraham/2504171/profile) ailing, the [Falcons](/teams/atlantafalcons/profile?team=ATL) are going to have an even harder time setting the edge defensively. Abraham is more of a pass rusher at this point in his career, but he's a smart player, and that's precisely what Green Bay lacked last Saturday -- football IQ -- when it came to stopping the read option (or any other phase of Greg Roman's offensive attack, for that matter). Moreover, Atlanta linebackers and safeties got destroyed in zone coverage by Seattle pass catchers [Zach Miller](/player/zachmiller/2507170/profile) and [Golden Tate](/player/goldentate/497326/profile).