Chad Ochocinco: Guide to understanding Miami Dolphins WR

But know this: He reveals only what he wants in a carefully manipulated stream on Twitter. That's how savvy he is. He makes it seem like he is an open book, though he opens it merely to the first page. Do not expect him to do countless interviews, to be accessible, to provide substance. He's more comfortable tweeting snippets about his life than he is answering in-person questions about it. That's just not who he is. Get comfortable reading the table of contents knowing you won't reach Page 113.