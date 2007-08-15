Center Raiola optimistic about Lions' offensive line

Now working under first-year offensive line coach Jim Colletto, Raiola looks at those who surround him, counting the collection of linemen that will make up the Lions front five among the best he's played with. There's Backus, a former first-round selection out of Michigan, Pro Bowler Damien Woody, who's been part of the Lions' line since 2004 and former first-round draft pick George Foster, acquired in a trade from Denver, which limited its opponents to 31 sacks last season.