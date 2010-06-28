Celebrate America with a 'Hard Knocks' on NFL Network

The show has been praised as the first sports-based reality series and boasts one of the fastest turnaround times of any show of its type, with seasons premiering just weeks after training camp finishes. Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Cincinnati Bengalswas the recent recipient of a Sports Emmy in 2009 for Outstanding Edited Sports Series, and two past seasons -- 2007 Kansas City Chiefs and 2008 Dallas Cowboys -- have won Sports Emmys for their industry-leading production and composition. Set in late summer and focused on America's favorite sport, Hard Knocks is the perfect addition to any fan's Fourth of July weekend.