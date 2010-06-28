Celebrate America with a 'Hard Knocks' on NFL Network

NFL Network debut of 2009 Emmy Award-Winning 'Hard Knocks: Training Camp
with the Cincinnati Bengals' Sunday at 8 p.m. ET

Independence Day marathon features more than 45 hours
of NFL Films-produced programming

Escape the heat this Fourth of July and spend some time at training camp with your favorite teams, players and coaches from the past 10 years. As part of NFL Network's programming for the holiday weekend, the network will air a special marathon of the NFL Films-produced series Hard Knocks. Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Baltimore Ravens from 2001 kicks off the marathon Sunday at 3 a.m. ET, followed by the 2007 Kansas City Chiefs at 9 a.m. ET and the Dallas Cowboys from 2002 beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

The Emmy-award winning Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Cincinnati Bengals makes its NFL Network debut Sunday, July 4 at 8 p.m. ET with episode No. 1 of the fifth season. The remaining four episodes from season five will debut chronologically, with one episode per night Monday, July 5 through Thursday, July 8, also at 8 p.m. ET. An encore of the entire fifth season airs Sunday, July 11 beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

Hard Knocks documents the daily challenges and interactions that come with a career in professional football. Each season focuses on a specific team, giving viewers a unique and candid glance into the lives of their favorite players and coaches. Episodes offer a captivating behind-the-scenes look into the highs and lows of preseason training, all while displaying the superior film quality and sound of an NFL Films product.

The show has been praised as the first sports-based reality series and boasts one of the fastest turnaround times of any show of its type, with seasons premiering just weeks after training camp finishes. Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Cincinnati Bengalswas the recent recipient of a Sports Emmy in 2009 for Outstanding Edited Sports Series, and two past seasons -- 2007 Kansas City Chiefs and 2008 Dallas Cowboys -- have won Sports Emmys for their industry-leading production and composition. Set in late summer and focused on America's favorite sport, Hard Knocks is the perfect addition to any fan's Fourth of July weekend.

Sunday, July 4

3 a.m. ET -- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Baltimore Ravens - 2001, Episode 1
4 a.m. ET -- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Baltimore Ravens - 2001, Episode 2
5 a.m. ET -- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Baltimore Ravens - 2001, Episode 3
6 a.m. ET -- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Baltimore Ravens - 2001, Episode 4
7 a.m. ET -- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Baltimore Ravens - 2001, Episode 5
8 a.m. ET -- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Baltimore Ravens - 2001, Episode 6
9 a.m. ET -- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Kansas City Chiefs - 2007, Episode 1 (HD)
10 a.m. ET -- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Kansas City Chiefs - 2007, Episode 2 (HD)
11 a.m. ET -- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Kansas City Chiefs - 2007, Episode 3 (HD)
12 p.m. ET -- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Kansas City Chiefs - 2007, Episode 4 (HD)
1 p.m. ET -- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Kansas City Chiefs - 2007, Ep. 5 (HD)
2 p.m. ET -- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Dallas Cowboys - 2002, Episode 1
3 p.m. ET -- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Dallas Cowboys - 2002, Episode 2
4 p.m. ET -- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Dallas Cowboys - 2002, Episode 3
5 p.m. ET -- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Dallas Cowboys - 2002, Episode 4
6 p.m. ET -- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Dallas Cowboys - 2002, Episode 5
7 p.m. ET -- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Dallas Cowboys - 2002, Episode 6
8 p.m. ET -- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Cincinnati Bengals - 2009, Episode 1 (HD) - NFL Network debut
9 p.m. ET -- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Dallas Cowboys - 2008, Episode 1
10 p.m. ET -- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Dallas Cowboys - 2008, Episode 2
11 p.m. ET -- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Dallas Cowboys - 2008, Episode 3
12 a.m. ET -- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Dallas Cowboys - 2008, Episode 4
1 a.m. ET -- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Dallas Cowboys - 2008, Episode 5

Monday, July 5

2 a.m. ET -- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Jacksonville Jaguars - 2004, Episode 1
3 a.m. ET -- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Jacksonville Jaguars - 2004, Episode 2
4 a.m. ET -- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Jacksonville Jaguars - 2004, Episode 3
5 a.m. ET -- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Jacksonville Jaguars - 2004, Episode 4
6 a.m. ET -- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Jacksonville Jaguars - 2004, Episode 5
7 a.m. ET -- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Jacksonville Jaguars - 2004, Episode 6
8 a.m. ET -- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Kansas City Chiefs - 2007, Episode 1 (HD)
9 a.m. ET -- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Kansas City Chiefs - 2007, Episode 2 (HD)
10 a.m. ET -- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Kansas City Chiefs - 2007, Episode 3 (HD)
11 a.m. ET -- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Kansas City Chiefs - 2007, Episode 4 (HD)
12 p.m. ET -- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Kansas City Chiefs - 2007, Episode 5 (HD)
1 p.m. ET -- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Dallas Cowboys - 2008, Episode 1
2 p.m. ET -- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Dallas Cowboys - 2008, Episode 2
3 p.m. ET -- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Dallas Cowboys - 2008, Episode 3
4 p.m. ET -- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Dallas Cowboys - 2008, Episode 4
5 p.m. ET -- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Dallas Cowboys - 2008, Episode 5
6 p.m. ET -- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Cincinnati Bengals - 2009, Episode 1 (HD)
7 p.m. ET -- NFL Total Access (HD)
8 p.m. ET -- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Cincinnati Bengals - 2009, Episode 2 (HD) - NFL Network debut

Tuesday, July 6

8 p.m. ET -- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Cincinnati Bengals - 2009, Episode 3 (HD) - NFL Network debut

Wednesday, July 7

8 p.m. ET -- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Cincinnati Bengals - 2009, Episode 4 (HD) - NFL Network debut

Thursday, July 8

8 p.m. ET -- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Cincinnati Bengals - 2009, Episode 5 (HD) - NFL Network debut

Sunday, July 11

8 p.m. ET -- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Cincinnati Bengals - 2009, Episode 1 (HD)
9 p.m. ET -- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Cincinnati Bengals - 2009, Episode 2 (HD)
10 p.m. ET -- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Cincinnati Bengals - 2009, Episode 3 (HD)
11 p.m. ET -- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Cincinnati Bengals - 2009, Episode 4 (HD)
12 a.m. ET -- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Cincinnati Bengals - 2009, Episode 5 (HD)

