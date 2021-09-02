CeeDee Lamb among Cowboys players activated from reserve/COVID-19 list

The Dallas Cowboys got several players off the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.
Receiver CeeDee Lamb, safety Damontae Kazee and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins all returned from the COVID-19 list, per David Helman of the team's official website. In addition, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn returned to work.
The trio of players coming off the reserve list gives them exactly a week to get back into the swing before the Cowboys open their season on Thursday, Sept. 9, against the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Left on the Cowboys' reserve/COVID-19 list are guard Connor Williams and wideout Noah Brown.
In addition to activating Lamb, Kazee, and Watkins, the Cowboys placed a handful of players on IR to make room. Offensive tackle Josh Ball, receiver Malik Turner, tight end Sean McKeon, defensive tackle Neville Gallimore, cornerback Kelvin Joseph, and linebacker Francis Bernard have been placed on injured reserve, per Helman. Players who were moved to IR after making the initial 53-man roster are eligible to return after missing at least three weeks.