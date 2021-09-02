Around the NFL

CeeDee Lamb among Cowboys players activated from reserve/COVID-19 list

Published: Sep 02, 2021 at 12:59 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Dallas Cowboys got several players off the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.

Receiver ﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿, safety ﻿Damontae Kazee﻿ and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins all returned from the COVID-19 list, per David Helman of the team's official website. In addition, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn returned to work.

The trio of players coming off the reserve list gives them exactly a week to get back into the swing before the Cowboys open their season on Thursday, Sept. 9, against the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Left on the Cowboys' reserve/COVID-19 list are guard Connor Williams and wideout Noah Brown.

In addition to activating Lamb, Kazee, and Watkins, the Cowboys placed a handful of players on IR to make room. Offensive tackle Josh Ball, receiver Malik Turner, tight end ﻿Sean McKeon﻿, defensive tackle ﻿Neville Gallimore﻿, cornerback Kelvin Joseph, and linebacker Francis Bernard have been placed on injured reserve, per Helman. Players who were moved to IR after making the initial 53-man roster are eligible to return after missing at least three weeks.

Related Content

news

Cowboys not interested in Cam Newton: 'We're very excited about the group that we have'

Cam Newton's release prompted a handful of proposed landing spots for the former MVP, including backing up ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ in Dallas. The Cowboys appreciate and respect Newton for his accomplishments and abilities, but don't appear to be interested.
news

Colts activate Carson Wentz, two others from reserve/COVID-19 list

﻿Carson Wentz﻿ is off the COVID-19 list. Now it's time to see whether he'll be ready to go for Week 1. Wentz, center Ryan Kelly and receiver ﻿Zach Pascal﻿ were activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Sept. 2

﻿Reuben Foster﻿ is getting another chance to restart his NFL career.

Ian Rapoport reports that Foster is working out with the New York Jets  on Thursday, per agent Malki Kawa. The former first-round LB has appeared in just 10 games over four seasons because of a host of injuries and off-the-field issues.
news

Former Titans DT Jurrell Casey announces retirement after 10 seasons

After spending a decade as one of the NFL's most underrated interior defenders, ﻿Jurrell Casey﻿ is calling it a career. The Titans announced Thursday that the five-time Pro Bowler will retire.
news

Malik McDowell grateful for second chance in NFL with Browns

Malik McDowell is attempting to write one of the most improbable comeback stories in league history after signing in Cleveland this offseason. The 25-year-old made the Browns' initial 53-man roster this week.
news

Mike Mayock: Raiders 'need to be a playoff team this year'

Playoffs are the focus for general manager Mike Mayock heading into his third Raiders season as he stated Wednesday: "We feel like we need to be a playoff team this year, and I don't think there's any doubt on that."
news

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne (foot) scheduled to undergo surgery today

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne is scheduled to undergo foot surgery on Thursday, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa: Brian Flores' support 'means a lot'

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores continues to back Tua Tagovailoa as his quarterback, and the second-year QB appreciates the vocal assurances.
news

Bears general manager Ryan Pace: There's no need for us to rush Justin Fields

Bears general manager Ryan Pace offered his encouragement for Andy Dalton leading the way and underlined the belief in developing rookie quarterback Justin Fields. 
news

Kyle Shanahan: 'I don't need to announce' 49ers' starting quarterback

San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan still isn't announcing the 49ers' starting quarterback and doesn't think he needs to.
news

Former Lions player Cecil Souders passes away at 100

Believed to have been the oldest living NFL alum, former Lions end/tackle Cecil "Cy" Souders died at the age of 100 this week. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW