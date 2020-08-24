Former Seahawks CB Kemah Siverand apologizes 11 days after he was cut for violating team rules

Eleven days after making national headlines for his questionable decision-making, Kemah Siverand has issued an apology.

The rookie cornerback was cut by the Seahawks on Aug. 13 after he was caught attempting to sneak a guest into the team hotel. Having reflected on his "poor decision and immaturity," Siverand said he better understands the severity of his actions.

"I've privately apologized to Coach [Pete] Carroll, John Schneider and the entire Seahawks organization," Siverand's statement read in part. "I violated team rules, which would be unacceptable in normal times, but absolutely inexcusable now during a pandemic. I understand my lapse in judgment not only put myself at risk, but also put my teammates and the organization at risk, thankfully no one else was affected by my actions. I want everyone to know that I am truly sorry, hold myself accountable and am ready to move forward."