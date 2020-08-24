Around the NFL

Former Seahawks CB Kemah Siverand apologizes 11 days after he was cut for violating team rules

Published: Aug 24, 2020 at 07:57 PM
Jelani Scott

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Eleven days after making national headlines for his questionable decision-making, Kemah Siverand has issued an apology.

The rookie cornerback was cut by the Seahawks on Aug. 13 after he was caught attempting to sneak a guest into the team hotel. Having reflected on his "poor decision and immaturity," Siverand said he better understands the severity of his actions.

"I've privately apologized to Coach [Pete] Carroll, John Schneider and the entire Seahawks organization," Siverand's statement read in part. "I violated team rules, which would be unacceptable in normal times, but absolutely inexcusable now during a pandemic. I understand my lapse in judgment not only put myself at risk, but also put my teammates and the organization at risk, thankfully no one else was affected by my actions. I want everyone to know that I am truly sorry, hold myself accountable and am ready to move forward."

Siverand has yet to find a new team to compete for a roster spot on, but, after offering his words of reflection, perhaps an opportunity will emerge for the 23-year-old roster hopeful.

Related Content

FILE - In this Oct. 15, 2017, file photo, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell watches from the sidelines before an NFL football game between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers in Minneapolis. Goodell has signed a five-year contract extension to keep him as commissioner of the NFL through 2024. A memo from the NFL's compensation committee to team owners and obtained by The Associated Press confirms that Goodell and committee chairman Arthur Blank, owner of the Atlanta Falcons, have signed the extension. Goodell took over for Paul Tagliabue in 2006. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn, File)
news

Commissioner Roger Goodell reaffirms he will 'support' players who kneel

When asked in the second part of his interview on Emmanuel Acho's Uncomfortable Conversations with a Black Man" if he would support NFL players kneeling, Commissioner Roger Goodell stated: "Yes [I will support them]. We have never disciplined a single player for anything with the national anthem and in violation. And I don't intend to. And I will support them."
Zero players tested positive for COVID-19 from Aug. 12-20
news

Zero players tested positive for COVID-19 from Aug. 12-20

The NFL provided very encouraging update to its COVID-19 testing. Dr. Allen Sills, the NFL's chief medical officer, announced Monday that from Aug. 12-20 there were 58,397 COVID-19 tests administered, including 23,260 to players. Zero players tested positive.
Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit runs through a drill during practice at the NFL football team's training facility Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
news

Browns rookie safety Grant Delpit carted off with apparent Achilles injury

For the second straight year, the Cleveland Browns entered August hoping to see a draft pick out of LSU rise into the starting lineup in their secondary. That draft selection, safety Grant Delpit, appears to have encountered a setback.
Pre-game activities before the start of the first half of an NFL football game between the San Francisco 49ers and Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Baltimore, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
news

Ravens will not have fans in attendance at M&T Bank Stadium for initial part of 2020 season

Add the Baltimore Ravens to the list of teams that will begin the season without fans. The franchise announced Monday that games held inside M&T Bank Stadium will be sans spectators for "at least the initial part of the 2020 season."
Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake (41) looks up from the sideline with his helmet off during a NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 in Los Angeles. The Rams won the game 31-24. (Paul Jasienski via AP)
news

Kenyan Drake in walking boot, held out of Cardinals practice 

Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake was held out of practice Monday while wearing a walking boot. Coach Kliff Kingsbury said the team kept the running back out of practice for precautionary reasons.
Bill Belichick 'very impressed' with Cam Newton's quick grasp of Patriots' offense
news

Bill Belichick 'very impressed' with Cam Newton's quick grasp of Patriots' offense

Bill Belichick likely knew well before this summer that a healthy Cam Newton is a serious problem in between the white lines. The usually stoic Patriots coach did something a little out of character on Monday now that Newton is on his team: He showered the quarterback with compliments.
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott paces the sidelines against the Houston Texans in an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans defeated the Bills 22-19. (Greg Trott via AP)
news

Sean McDermott: Inconsistency in attendance policies is 'ridiculous'

Less than a week after Vikings coach Mike Zimmer made his gripes about a potential disadvantage as the visiting team amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Bills coach Sean McDermott voiced similar displeasure Monday.
Los Angeles Chargers receiver Mike Williams looks on from the sidelines against the Tennessee Titans during a NFL football game, Sunday Oct. 20, 2019 in Nashville. The Titans defeated the Chargers, 23-20. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
news

Monday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams has a shoulder sprain and is considered week-to-week, Ian Rapoport reported. Keep track of all the latest NFL news, injuries and transactions right here. 
Dolphins limiting capacity to 13,000 for home opener vs. Bills
news

Dolphins limiting capacity to 13,000 for home opener vs. Bills

The Miami Dolphins joined the list of teams limiting capacity to their home openers. The team announced Monday that Hard Rock Stadium will host a maximum of 13,000 fans, along with other social distancing measures.
Lamar Jackson (groin) back at Ravens practice after precautionary absences
news

Lamar Jackson (groin) back at Ravens practice after precautionary absences

The reigning NFL MVP is back at practice. Lamar Jackson missed the past two days of camp while dealing with a groin strain. He's back to work Monday.
Mike McCarthy on Earl Thomas: Cowboys 'very confident' in current roster
news

Mike McCarthy on Earl Thomas: Cowboys 'very confident' in current roster

Immediately upon Earl Thomas' release from Baltimore, eyes turned to Dallas. However, new Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said Monday morning that Dallas is happy with its current roster and safety position.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL