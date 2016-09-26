Castrol EDGE Clutch Performer of Week 3

Published: Sep 26, 2016 at 04:41 PM

What a week it was. Check out the nominees for Clutch Performer of the Week.

CLUTCH PERFORMER OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Su'a Cravens, Washington Redskins

Washington Redskins linebacker Su'a Cravens picked off Eli Manning in the final drive of the fourth quarter, sealing the Washington Redskins' 29-27 victory over the New York Giants.

Jay Ajayi,  Miami Dolphins

Running back Jay Ajayi scored the game-winning touchdown in overtime on an 11-yard run, helping the Miami Dolphins defeat the Cleveland Browns 30-24.

Justin Tucker, Baltimore Ravens

With 1:02 left in the fourth quarter, Justin Tucker kicked a 54-yard go-ahead field goal, giving the Baltimore Ravens a 19-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. It was Tucker's fourth field goal of the game.

T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts

T.Y. Hilton caught eight passes for 174 yards, including a 63-yard game-winning touchdown pass from Andrew Luck with less than two minutes in the game as the Indianapolis Colts beat the San Diego Chargers 26-22.

Robert Quinn, Los Angeles Rams

Defensive end Robert Quinn made two big defensive plays against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, including sacking quarterback Jameis Winston on the last play of the game, helping the Los Angeles Rams win 37-32.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

