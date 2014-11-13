Casey Matthews: Clay doesn't like playing inside

The Matthews brothers will reunite when the Philadelphia Eagles travel to meet the Green Bay Packers on Sunday afternoon.
Oddly enough, both Clay and Casey Matthews are playing more at inside linebacker than either did just several weeks ago. Casey is seeing more snaps due to injuries in the Eagles' linebacking corps, while Clay shifted inside for some time last week to help upgrade Green Bay's league-worst run defense.
"He did well, so you've got to assume he'll play more of it," Casey Matthews told the Philadelphia Daily News' Les Bowen. "I don't think he liked too much about it. He was happy to get that sack (of Jay Cutler), but that was when he was back to outside (in the Packers' dime package). He likes getting after the passer, taking on the linemen ... I told him to look at it this way: He's the highest-paid inside linebacker in the league. He got a laugh out of that."
Casey told Bowen that Clay hasn't asked for any tips about playing inside (though that would sort of be like Rembrandt asking his paint-by-numbers brother for tips on shading).
With more options on the outside, it makes sense for the Packers to deploy Matthews inside in obvious running situations. However, as NFL Media's Albert Breer pointed out, Mike Vrabel made a similar move inside for the Patriots and didn't exactly love it. The transition from outside to inside linebacker in a 3-4 defense isn't an easy switch.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews every Week 11 game and recaps the Dolphins' key victory over the Bills. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.