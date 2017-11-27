Case Keenum leads Week 13 fantasy streaming options

Case Keenum at Falcons | 13 percent owned: If you're not on the Case Keenum bandwagon yet, you're doing it wrong. Keenum posted three total touchdowns against the Lions on Thanksgiving, two passing and one rushing. Every time the dude runs, I'm like "Oh man, I forgot he has wheels!" He threw for 282 yards, no interceptions and added 20 rushing yards for 27.28 fantasy points. It was his second 20-point outing in his last three games and fourth straight with at least 17 points. Keenum has collected at least 280 yards in four straight and is the frontman of one of the most efficient offenses in the NFL. It helps that he has some elite wideouts in Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen, not to mention tight end Kyle Rudolph who has at least five receptions in six of his last seven games. Keenum now leads his Vikings into Atlanta to face a Falcons defense that has allowed three top-10 fantasy quarterback performances in their last five games including QB4 to Josh McCown, QB8 to Cam Newton and QB1 to Russell Wilson.