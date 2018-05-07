Carson Wentz 'very confident' he'll be ready Week 1

"I think Nick and I, just from the outside world you'd think there could be some potential ruffled feathers and different things going on. But the way Nick and I have handled just our relationship, the basis of our relationship is we're friends first and foremost before we're teammates. So that's made things so much easier to just root each other on and just have complete confidence in each other. We both know kind of where we're at and what going forward is going to look like. So I'm really confident that there'll be no issues with that. I love Nick and we both understand kind of the nature of this business and the outset of this team and the future. So we're excited. And I'm excited he's still here."