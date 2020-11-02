Around the NFL

Carson Wentz on four-turnover win vs. Cowboys: 'I know I can play better'

Published: Nov 02, 2020 at 07:37 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Philadelphia Eagles were fortunate to be playing a rookie seventh-round pick making his first career start. Any other situation and Philly probably loses instead of taking home a 23-9 victory over ﻿Ben DiNucci﻿ and the Dallas Cowboys.

"We can't do the things we are doing in order to survive in this league," coach Doug Pederson said, via the Philly Inquirer. "We got to get better and fix it in a hurry."

The "things we are doing" in Philadelphia are mostly turnovers emanating from the right arm of quarterback ﻿Carson Wentz﻿.

"There are too many turnovers, I got to be better," Wentz said.

Wentz committed four turnovers Sunday night, two interceptions and two fumbles. The interceptions were particularly dreadful, as the aggressive quarterback took unnecessary shots into coverage.

"I can be better and put the ball in the right spot, but I am not going to change my aggressive mentality," Wentz said. "We're going to start connecting on some of those big plays and obviously it hurt a little bit today, but the defense played great and we got the win.

"I am not good enough, I am pumped we got the win but I am going to have to watch the tape and I'm a little frustrated on how I played and how we left some plays out there, missed some big opportunities and I can be better."

Luckily for Wentz and the Eagles, they faced a Cowboys team that has just as many issues, if not more. DiNucci didn't throw an INT but fumbled twice on his own; his second was deemed by officials to be returned for a touchdown that put the game out of reach for Dallas.

When injuries haven't caused trouble, Wentz and the Eagles have been their own worst enemy.

The QB has 16 giveaways in 2020, most in the NFL.

Since 2000, no QB has made the playoffs after having 16-plus giveaways in his team's first eight games. Fortunately, the NFC East is so putrid that the Eagles extended their lead in the division to 1.5 games with the win.

It's rare that a victory feels somewhat like a loss. However, given the circumstances -- facing a rookie seventh-round QB and a defense that has been shredded -- the Eagles' win didn't provide many rays of sunshine.

"I know I can play better and a lot of it is coming down to taking care of the football," Wentz said. "I feel I am still the same aggressive guy that's going to pull the trigger and I never want to change that, but just being smart and putting it in the right spot."

At least for Philly, they pulled off the ugly win. To lose at home to a division rival in that circumstance could have brought about the end of times.

Wentz became the third starting QB since at least 1992 to win a game despite having two-plus INTs and two-plus lost fumbles, and generating fewer than 150 total yards (Wentz earned 123 yards passing and 17 yards rushing). The other two: Chicago's Rex Grossman in 2006 and New York's Eli Manning in 2007.

Each of those QBs reached the Super Bowl that season.

Related Content

news

Dalvin Cook enjoyed historic performance in win over Packers

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook scored four touchdowns in their win against the Packers after missing one game due to injury.
news

Lamar Jackson: Ravens' loss to Steelers 'on me' after committing four turnovers

Lamar Jackson's four-turnover game kept the Steelers in it early when ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿'s offense was doing bupkis, allowed Pittsburgh to take the lead late and seal the win over the Ravens. 
news

Bears' Javon Wims facing possible suspension for punching Saints' Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Chicago Bears receiver Javon Wims attacked New Orleans Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson midway through Sunday afternoon's match and was ejected. He could face a stiffer penalty soon.
news

Niners' Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle exit early in loss to Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo reaggravated his balky ankle and tight end George Kittle suffered an ankle injury of his own in the fourth quarter of a 37-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. 
news

Raiders OT Trent Brown hospitalized after issue with pre-game IV

﻿Raiders OT Trent Brown was hospitalized Sunday after air entered his bloodstream during a pre-game IV and required immediate medical attention, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report. Brown will stay overnight for further tests.
news

Bears WR Javon Wims ejected after punching Saints DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Midway through the third quarter of Sunday's Saints-Bears game, Chicago WR ﻿Javon Wims﻿ walked up to New Orleans DB ﻿Chauncey Gardner-Johnson﻿ tapped him on the shoulder and then punched Gardner-Johnson twice. Wims was ejected after the play
news

Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley out for season with 'severe ankle injury'

The Ravens lost more than a game Sunday to the Steelers. Baltimore coach John Harbaugh said All-Pro left tackle Ronnie Stanley﻿ suffered a "severe ankle injury" and will miss the remainder of the season.
news

NFL Week 8: What we learned from Sunday's games

Patrick Mahomes had five TD throws to highlight the Chiefs' lopsided win over the Jets, while Joe Burrow and the Bengals upset the Titans and Josh Jacobs and the Raiders grinded out a win over the Browns. 
news

Notable injuries, news from Sunday's Week 8 games

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was ruled out against the Dolphins because of an illness. He was active Sunday but the team announced his status had changed soon after the opening kickoff. Here are the other injuries we're monitoring around the league on Sunday.
news

Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew expected to be inactive next week vs. Texans

﻿Gardner Minshew﻿ won't return to the starting lineup when the Jacksonville Jaguars come back from their bye week. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday that Minshew is expected to be inactive for next week's game versus the Houston Texans.
news

Odell Beckham might have played final game with Cleveland Browns

One week removed from a season-ending injury, there's a very real possibility Odell Beckham may've played his final game with the Cleveland Browns, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said on NFL Game Day Morning on Sunday.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL