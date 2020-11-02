Carson Wentz on four-turnover win vs. Cowboys: 'I know I can play better'

The Philadelphia Eagles were fortunate to be playing a rookie seventh-round pick making his first career start. Any other situation and Philly probably loses instead of taking home a 23-9 victory over ﻿Ben DiNucci﻿ and the Dallas Cowboys.

"We can't do the things we are doing in order to survive in this league," coach Doug Pederson said, via the Philly Inquirer. "We got to get better and fix it in a hurry."

The "things we are doing" in Philadelphia are mostly turnovers emanating from the right arm of quarterback ﻿Carson Wentz﻿.

"There are too many turnovers, I got to be better," Wentz said.

Wentz committed four turnovers Sunday night, two interceptions and two fumbles. The interceptions were particularly dreadful, as the aggressive quarterback took unnecessary shots into coverage.

"I can be better and put the ball in the right spot, but I am not going to change my aggressive mentality," Wentz said. "We're going to start connecting on some of those big plays and obviously it hurt a little bit today, but the defense played great and we got the win.

"I am not good enough, I am pumped we got the win but I am going to have to watch the tape and I'm a little frustrated on how I played and how we left some plays out there, missed some big opportunities and I can be better."

Luckily for Wentz and the Eagles, they faced a Cowboys team that has just as many issues, if not more. DiNucci didn't throw an INT but fumbled twice on his own; his second was deemed by officials to be returned for a touchdown that put the game out of reach for Dallas.

When injuries haven't caused trouble, Wentz and the Eagles have been their own worst enemy.

The QB has 16 giveaways in 2020, most in the NFL.