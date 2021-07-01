Around the NFL

Carson Wentz: 'I really feel like I have a new passion for the game' in Indianapolis

Published: Jul 01, 2021 at 07:42 AM
Kevin Patra

Carson Wentz gets to start anew in 2021 with the Indianapolis Colts following an offseason trade that got him out of the tumult that had become Philadelphia.

Following offseason workouts, the 28-year-old quarterback is feeling the vibe in Indy. During a visit to Fargo, North Dakota, for his foundation, Wentz had a lengthy discussion with Beth Hoole of Valley News Live, in which he said he feels rejuvenated by the team change.

"I really feel like I have a new passion for the game," Wentz said, per Jonathan X. Simmons of the Indy Star. "I've been high, I've been injured, I've been, now, benched, I've been traded, I've kinda seen a lot in five years, so whatever the game throws at me, I'm ready."

The No. 2 overall pick in 2016 unraveled quickly in Philadelphia. After a Pro Bowl 2017 season ended in an ACL injury, a back issue persisted in 2018, ending his season prematurely once again. Then, the bottom fell out in 2020, with Wentz throwing a league-high 15 interceptions (tied with Denver's ﻿Drew Lock﻿), looking woefully inefficient, and making far too many dunderheaded decisions.

With the staunch Philly supporters turning on him, Wentz forced his way out. He landed in Indy, where former OC Frank Reich leads the Colts.

"I'm excited, I'm excited for it," Wentz said. "Just being in the organization and being in the facility, it's definitely a special place. It's really got a family vibe and a family element ... just to know there are some guys before me who had done incredible jobs and really are legends in that city is exciting."

The Colts are betting on Wentz returning to form under Reich. With an otherwise playoff-ready roster, Indy needs Wentz to shed the wayward passes and forced deep heaves that characterized his play last season. If it gets the dynamic QB play Wentz displayed the last time we saw him with Reich, the battle for AFC South supremacy could come down to the wire.

