Carson Wentz guides Eagles past Colts in return from ACL injury

If this is the circle of the life in the NFL, it is a brutal but evergreen one, yanking away hope from one team, just as it is restored for another. Wentz was not perfect in his return -- he had an interception and a fumble, both of which gave the Colts the ball in the red zone -- just 9 1/2 months after tearing his ACL, which ended what would likely have been an MVP season and allowed Nick Foles to achieve Super Bowl stardom. But Wentz's return to the field gave the Eagles, playing deep on their depth chart at wide receiver and running back, both a boost of talent and the confidence they needed as they wait out the other injuries.