Niners fear Jimmy Garoppolo suffered ACL injury

The San Francisco 49ers fear quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered an ACL injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters after the game.

Garoppolo will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the severity of the injury.

Garoppolo was carted off after he took a big shot on a fourth-quarter scramble as he attempted to rally the Niners back from a big first-half deficit.

NFL Network's James Palmer captured a visibly distraught Garoppolo on the sideline as he was being carted off.

Just watched Jimmy Garoppolo go from the tent straight to the cart in one step. pic.twitter.com/3iJ82wIHKG â James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 23, 2018

