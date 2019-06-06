Carson Wentz extension inevitable -- but still a gamble for Eagles

For Wentz to be truly stellar, he can't just have the biggest bank account at the moment. He has to do what the game's greatest quarterbacks have done for years, men like Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees. He'll have to carry the Eagles at times, make due when some of his favorite targets leave in free agency or when he's saddled with a defense that won't always dominate. The reason people shouldn't have an issue with the four-year, $140 million deal Russell Wilson signed in April is that we've seen Wilson leading the Seahawks as nearly every key member of the vaunted "Legion of Boom" defense vanished. Hell, he earned his money simply by leading Seattle back to the postseason last year.