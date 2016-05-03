Carson Wentz doesn't know much about Sam Bradford

Wentz, though, still has plenty to learn about Bradford, who continues to remain absent from the team's facility.
"Yeah, I've seen him play a little bit," Wentz told Philly.com. "Obviously I know he was a top pick and everything, not too many years ago, and obviously I know he was with the Rams and everything, and now here.
Unintentional burn alert.
Bradford's film didn't merit much watching during a milquetoast, injury-plagued run in St. Louis -- or during last year's ho-hum campaign in Philly.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported last week that Bradford will skip the rest of the Eagles' offseason training program in an effort to get traded. New coach Doug Pederson has tried to reach out to the quarterback, but hasn't spoken to him since Bradford's trade request. Only one Eagles player has reached out to the veteran passer, a source told Philly.com.
The upshot in Philly? The NFL's most awkward quarterback room.
"It's something that's out of my control entirely," Wentz said of the drama. "So I'm gonna just come in and earn the respect of my teammates and compete and, you know, learn."
If Bradford continues to sulk, Wentz is bound to earn something else, too: The starting job.