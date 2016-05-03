Around the NFL

Carson Wentz doesn't know much about Sam Bradford

Published: May 03, 2016 at 02:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Sam Bradford sees Carson Wentz as a threat to his job. He's right.

Wentz, though, still has plenty to learn about Bradford, who continues to remain absent from the team's facility.

"Yeah, I've seen him play a little bit," Wentz told Philly.com. "Obviously I know he was a top pick and everything, not too many years ago, and obviously I know he was with the Rams and everything, and now here.

"But you know, I haven't watched a ton of film on him," said Wentz. "I watched a lot of film on guys like (Tom) Brady and (Peyton) Manning and (Aaron) Rodgers, those types of things. So I don't know as much as some of the other guys."

Unintentional burn alert.

Bradford's film didn't merit much watching during a milquetoast, injury-plagued run in St. Louis -- or during last year's ho-hum campaign in Philly.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported last week that Bradford will skip the rest of the Eagles' offseason training program in an effort to get traded. New coach Doug Pederson has tried to reach out to the quarterback, but hasn't spoken to him since Bradford's trade request. Only one Eagles player has reached out to the veteran passer, a source told Philly.com.

The upshot in Philly? The NFL's most awkward quarterback room.

"It's something that's out of my control entirely," Wentz said of the drama. "So I'm gonna just come in and earn the respect of my teammates and compete and, you know, learn."

If Bradford continues to sulk, Wentz is bound to earn something else, too: The starting job.

