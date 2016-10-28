Carson Palmer 'trying to work on' errant deep ball

Carson Palmer's struggles throwing down the field this season have led to a different offense in Arizona than we're used to seeing under coach Bruce Arians.
The Cardinals quarterback is completing just 49.5 percent of his passes of 10-plus air yards. He has a 1-to-5 TD-to-INT ratio and a 62.8 passer rating on such passes. On throws of 15-plus yards, Palmer has completed 22 of 54 passes (was 31 of 58 through six games last year).
Palmer admitted he has to improve on those deep connections.
"I missed a couple," Palmer said, via ESPN.com. "I had J.J. (Nelson) on a couple the other night. I've taken shots that I shouldn't have in certain situations. I think one thing I need to do is be a little bit more picky: when to take them, when not to take them.
"That's something I've been trying to work on."
Arians plan to fix it? Keep chuckin'.
"Just keep practicing," the coach said. "Just keep throwing them and we'll hit them."
The Cardinals started the season chucking deep, but with Palmer off target and not getting aid from his receivers, Arians seems to have realized his best plan of attack this season is to stick with pounding running back David Johnson. Palmer threw a total of nine passes 15-plus air yards in Weeks 4 and 6 combined (the starter missed Week 5). He attempted 11 last week against Seattle.
Arians will take his shots, but the inefficiency of Palmers downfield tosses has discombobulated the Cardinals offense.
On Sunday, against a Carolina Panthers secondary that is young and banged-up, Palmer will attempt to get back his bombs-away groove that's gone missing in 2016.