Carson Palmer's recovery: Cardinals QB feeling better than ever

"I changed my diet -- I had my bloodwork checked all the time to make sure I wasn't deficient in anything, and what I was deficient in, I was taking vitamins for to make sure all my levels were even," Palmer said. "I was getting IVs with different vitamin packs and staying hydrated. I'd drink gallons of water every day. I was getting my knee worked on all the time. I was getting massages to flush the bad blood out to get good blood in there. I knew that I was not 25 coming back from this and heal quickly. I knew -- at the age I'm at and what I expected of myself -- I had to do everything. My diet got to the point where I didn't eat a carb other than one day a week, and I got down to like 218 pounds."