Carson Palmer ruled out for Thursday vs. 49ers

The team announced the starting quarterback will not play Thursday night versus the San Francisco 49ers.
Palmer suffered a concussion on Sunday in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Coach Bruce Arians said Palmer made progress in recovery, but won't travel with the team out of precaution.
Palmer got off to a slow start this season, throwing five interceptions through four games and struggling with his deep ball (40.5 passer rating on 15-plus air yard passes; earned a 104.7 passer rating on such balls last season).
It's Stanton's first start since 2014 when he made eight in place of Palmer (shoulder, ACL). Stanton is 7-5 in his career as a starter -- 5-3 in 2014.
Stanton can run Arians' offense well enough, but he doesn't have the downfield prowess of Palmer and struggles with accuracy and fitting balls into tight windows.
Stanton completed 4 of 11 passes (36.4 percent) for 37 yards and two interceptions in relief last Sunday.
Stanton is a career 54 percent passer. In his 2014 season, he set a career-high with a 7.1 yards per pass average -- that mark would currently place him 23rd in 2016.
The Cardinals should lean heavily on David Johnson and Andre Ellington on Thursday against a 49ers defense that has given up 165.7 rushing yards per game over Week 2-4.