Around the NFL

Carson Palmer ruled out for Thursday vs. 49ers

Published: Oct 05, 2016 at 07:32 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The 1-3 Arizona Cardinals are desperate for a win but will need to earn it without Carson Palmer.

The team announced the starting quarterback will not play Thursday night versus the San Francisco 49ers.

Drew Stanton will make his first start of the season.

Palmer suffered a concussion on Sunday in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Coach Bruce Arians said Palmer made progress in recovery, but won't travel with the team out of precaution.

Palmer got off to a slow start this season, throwing five interceptions through four games and struggling with his deep ball (40.5 passer rating on 15-plus air yard passes; earned a 104.7 passer rating on such balls last season).

It's Stanton's first start since 2014 when he made eight in place of Palmer (shoulder, ACL). Stanton is 7-5 in his career as a starter -- 5-3 in 2014.

Stanton can run Arians' offense well enough, but he doesn't have the downfield prowess of Palmer and struggles with accuracy and fitting balls into tight windows.

Stanton completed 4 of 11 passes (36.4 percent) for 37 yards and two interceptions in relief last Sunday.

Stanton is a career 54 percent passer. In his 2014 season, he set a career-high with a 7.1 yards per pass average -- that mark would currently place him 23rd in 2016.

The Cardinals should lean heavily on David Johnson and Andre Ellington on Thursday against a 49ers defense that has given up 165.7 rushing yards per game over Week 2-4.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL franchise tag window opens today; Davante Adams, J.C. Jackson among candidates

Let the game of tag begin. Tuesday marks the first day NFL teams can start placing the franchise or transition tag on players whose contracts are set to expire. The tag window runs from today, Feb. 22 to March 8.
news

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert says team plans to tender QB Dwayne Haskins

In addition to noting on Monday that Mason Rudolph sits in position to be the starting QB in 2022, Steelers GM Kevin Colbert said the club plans to tender Dwyane Haskins to keep him in Pittsburgh.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers posts Instagram message of 'gratitude,' but no decision on future

Aaron Rodgers took to Instagram on Monday night to thank his teammates and coaches but offered no indication on his future with the Green Bay Packers.
news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons says he played through Defensive Rookie of the Year season with knee injury

Defensive Rookie of the Year Micah Parsons' splendid first season seems all the more impressive considering the Cowboys linebacker's recent revelation that he hyperextended his knee in a training camp practice with the Rams and was bothered by the ailment all season. 
news

Steelers GM Kevin Colbert: 'We know we're going to add to' quarterback position in offseason

The post-﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ era has begun in Pittsburgh, and the path forward isn't perfectly clear. General manager Kevin Colbert told reporters Monday the organization has Mason Rudolph penciled in as its starter in 2022 -- for now.
news

Rams expected to hire Liam Coen as offensive coordinator

Los Angeles is expected to hire Kentucky offensive coordinator Liam Coen as their OC, replacing the departed Kevin O'Connell, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. O'Connell was hired last week by the  Vikings to be their next head coach.
news

Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown 'not really worried' about doubters as he prepares for second season

After a breakout rookie season, Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown is ready to pick up where he left off entering 2022 and isn't wasting time listening to doubters.
news

NFL, XFL to collaborate on health and safety innovation, player development

The National Football League and XFL are collaborating on select innovation programs to "further expand the game of football and create increased opportunities for player development both on and off the field," the XFL announced Monday.
news

Lovie Smith believes Texans can make Bengals-like leap in 2022: 'Why not us?'

Lovie Smith isn't leaving anything out of the question in his first season as Texans head coach. Just look at the Bengals. That's what Smith will tell you when asked about the potential of his team in 2022.
news

Giants GM Joe Schoen: New York has 'some tough decisions' to make on roster to get below salary cap

New Giants general manager Joe Schoen has a lot of work to do in New York. After years of spending under Dave Gettleman, Schoen is stuck with the tab and needs to figure out how to maneuver the Giants into a financially solvent position.
news

Safety Ricardo Allen announces retirement after eight-year career

Following seven years with the Atlanta Falcons and a season with the Cincinnati Bengals, safety Ricardo Allen announced his retirement via Instagram. 
news

Vikings hire Rams pass game coordinator Wes Phillips as offensive coordinator

Wes Phillips, the Los Angeles Rams passing game coordinator and tight ends coach, is being hired as the Vikings' new offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW