Carson Palmer ready to 'rock 'n' roll' by training camp

The veteran quarterback, who is nearly four months removed from his second ACL reconstruction surgery, was in extremely good spirits as he updated local reporters of his recovery process on Thursday.
"I'm going to be ready to rock 'n' roll by the season," Palmer said. "Definitely going to be ready by that, definitely going to be ready for camp. And shooting to be getting reps in our mandatory (minicamp) and hopefully some of our OTA practices."
Palmer said he's been running for two or three weeks, throws five times a week and is "pretty close" to being able to take part in a normal workout. He said he moved out of a post-surgery "funk" once he was able to start breaking a sweat in workouts.
Palmer tore his ACL in Week 10, a devastating setback for both the quarterback and the Cardinals, who appeared to be positioned for a Super Bowl run at the time of the injury. The team struggled with Drew Stanton and Ryan Lindley at quarterback and lost to a 7-8-1 Panthers team in the first round of the playoffs.
Palmer is clearly confident he can return to pre-surgery form, but it remains to be seen how a second major knee surgery will affect the 35-year-old passer. He remains the best option for a Arizona team that's expected to contend again in 2015.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast reacts to the LeSean McCoy-Kiko Alonso trade and what it means for the Eagles and Bills. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.